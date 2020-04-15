All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 4:56 PM

7818 Amestoy Avenue

7818 Amestoy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7818 Amestoy Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bed/ 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Story house with just under 1500 sqft of living space, located in a beautiful and quiet pocket of Lake Balboa. Home features laminate flooring throughout entire home, beautiful granite kitchen counter tops, with lots of cabinetry space, all bedrooms offer walk-in closets. House is in the rear of a duplex property, however it has its own private large backyard, Private 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups, and long private driveway offering plenty of parking. Contact our office to schedule a showing. Home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7818 Amestoy Avenue have any available units?
7818 Amestoy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7818 Amestoy Avenue have?
Some of 7818 Amestoy Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7818 Amestoy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7818 Amestoy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7818 Amestoy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7818 Amestoy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7818 Amestoy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7818 Amestoy Avenue offers parking.
Does 7818 Amestoy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7818 Amestoy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7818 Amestoy Avenue have a pool?
No, 7818 Amestoy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7818 Amestoy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7818 Amestoy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7818 Amestoy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7818 Amestoy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
