7818 Amestoy Avenue

Spacious 3 bed/ 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Story house with just under 1500 sqft of living space, located in a beautiful and quiet pocket of Lake Balboa. Home features laminate flooring throughout entire home, beautiful granite kitchen counter tops, with lots of cabinetry space, all bedrooms offer walk-in closets. House is in the rear of a duplex property, however it has its own private large backyard, Private 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups, and long private driveway offering plenty of parking. Contact our office to schedule a showing. Home will not last!