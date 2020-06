Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to lease this Gorgeous home, located in a highly desirable neighborhood of Westport , this charm consist of 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus a huge family/entertaining room. The yard is beautiful landscaped, ideal for BBQ and entertaining, and attached 2 car garage. This home is situated in a convenient location, close proximity to the major highways, LAX, LMU, and Beach.