7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful top floor unit with vaulted ceilings and views of hills in lovely landscaped complex. Excellent location, 5 minutes away from the Village. Great floor plan with Master bedroom on one side and second bedroom and bathroom on other side. Living room in the middle. Great for room mates. Private unit only shares wall on one side. Very serene and peaceful. Updated Kitchen. All appliances included: comes with stackable washer dryer in unit and large Fridge with dishwasher. Large balcony off living room and master bedroom. 2 covered parking spaces with small storage. Located a few minutes away from the Village, Westfield Topanga mall, dozens of restaurants, green parks, and more. Pet friendly building. Owner will allow small dog or cat ok. The complex amenities include pool, spa, and tennis courts. Come see it today. Brand new AC unit.