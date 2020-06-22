All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful top floor unit with vaulted ceilings and views of hills in lovely landscaped complex. Excellent location, 5 minutes away from the Village. Great floor plan with Master bedroom on one side and second bedroom and bathroom on other side. Living room in the middle. Great for room mates. Private unit only shares wall on one side. Very serene and peaceful. Updated Kitchen. All appliances included: comes with stackable washer dryer in unit and large Fridge with dishwasher. Large balcony off living room and master bedroom. 2 covered parking spaces with small storage. Located a few minutes away from the Village, Westfield Topanga mall, dozens of restaurants, green parks, and more. Pet friendly building. Owner will allow small dog or cat ok. The complex amenities include pool, spa, and tennis courts. Come see it today. Brand new AC unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 Topanga Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
