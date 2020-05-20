All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7800 TEXHOMA Avenue

7800 Texhoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7800 Texhoma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The minute you enter the circular driveway and are greeted with the romantic landscape and mature fruit trees, you will fall in love. Built in 1951, this absolutely adorable 2,045 SF ranch style home on an impressive 18,259 SF corner lot boasts a modern feel while still maintaining its original charm. The split floorplan separating the bedrooms from the living areas, laundry room, and attached garage create privacy, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious with built-in storage and a fireplace. Bright and airy living and dining rooms are separated by a dual-sided brick fireplace, giving the home a cozy feel. It has a custom eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and Viking stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors lead to the enormous backyard and huge pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue have any available units?
7800 TEXHOMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue have?
Some of 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7800 TEXHOMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue has a pool.
Does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7800 TEXHOMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
