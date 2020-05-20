7800 TEXHOMA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

The minute you enter the circular driveway and are greeted with the romantic landscape and mature fruit trees, you will fall in love. Built in 1951, this absolutely adorable 2,045 SF ranch style home on an impressive 18,259 SF corner lot boasts a modern feel while still maintaining its original charm. The split floorplan separating the bedrooms from the living areas, laundry room, and attached garage create privacy, perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious with built-in storage and a fireplace. Bright and airy living and dining rooms are separated by a dual-sided brick fireplace, giving the home a cozy feel. It has a custom eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and Viking stainless steel appliances. Sliding glass doors lead to the enormous backyard and huge pool.