7790 Varna Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

7790 Varna Avenue

7790 Varna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7790 Varna Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Price includes ALL utilities. Prepare to fall in love with this beautiful pool house located on a quiet cul de sac! Cool color palettes, fresh vibes, an open floor plan with laminate floors and recessed lights. New stainless steel appliances in an upgraded kitchen and washer and dryer conveniently tucked away in the 2 car attached garage. Living room with a fireplace is overlooking a newly remodeled pool with tons of space for entertaining guests. This home will leave you wanting nothing more! Countless updates include new AC, new bathrooms, designer tiles, new appliances, doors and windows. The driveway is large enough for 4 additional cars. Great location near the soon to open NOHO West development. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours! *2 additional homes in the back with a separate address and fully fenced off with vinyl fence for complete privacy*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7790 Varna Avenue have any available units?
7790 Varna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7790 Varna Avenue have?
Some of 7790 Varna Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7790 Varna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7790 Varna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7790 Varna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7790 Varna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7790 Varna Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7790 Varna Avenue offers parking.
Does 7790 Varna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7790 Varna Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7790 Varna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7790 Varna Avenue has a pool.
Does 7790 Varna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7790 Varna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7790 Varna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7790 Varna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
