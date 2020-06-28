7790 Varna Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Price includes ALL utilities. Prepare to fall in love with this beautiful pool house located on a quiet cul de sac! Cool color palettes, fresh vibes, an open floor plan with laminate floors and recessed lights. New stainless steel appliances in an upgraded kitchen and washer and dryer conveniently tucked away in the 2 car attached garage. Living room with a fireplace is overlooking a newly remodeled pool with tons of space for entertaining guests. This home will leave you wanting nothing more! Countless updates include new AC, new bathrooms, designer tiles, new appliances, doors and windows. The driveway is large enough for 4 additional cars. Great location near the soon to open NOHO West development. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours! *2 additional homes in the back with a separate address and fully fenced off with vinyl fence for complete privacy*