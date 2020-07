Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully remodeled, brand new, never lived in over 1,500 sq.ft. 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit in a duplex, situated on a quiet residential street in West Hills. Spacious gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances. New washer and dryer, two assigned parking stalls, plenty of street parking. Private spacious backyard, assigned only to this unit.