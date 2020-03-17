All apartments in Los Angeles
7738 Zelzah Ave.

7738 Zelzah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7738 Zelzah Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3+2 in Great Reseda Neighborhood-Contact free showings-Online Lease Processing - CONTACT FREE SHOWINGS! PAPERLESS-ON-LINE LEASING PROCESS
CALL FOR DETAILS FOR SHOWINGS AND PROCESSING

WONDERFUL, Light and Bright and Move in ready, 3 bed, 2 baths, home in Reseda. Open floor plan and Freshly painted! Ready for you to move right in. Beautiful open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floors. Spacious family room features tile flooring, gas fireplace and chandelier. Living room, family room and dining room are all open and airy. Double doors off of family room makes easy access to big backyard, including a covered patio, a nice grassy area and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a 2-car attached garage, and side by side washer and dryer in garage area. Close to shopping and local eateries. Small pet considered with extra deposit. MINIMUM 2 year lease.

This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230

Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.
We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5572880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 Zelzah Ave. have any available units?
7738 Zelzah Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7738 Zelzah Ave. have?
Some of 7738 Zelzah Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 Zelzah Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7738 Zelzah Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 Zelzah Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 Zelzah Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7738 Zelzah Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7738 Zelzah Ave. offers parking.
Does 7738 Zelzah Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7738 Zelzah Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 Zelzah Ave. have a pool?
No, 7738 Zelzah Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7738 Zelzah Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7738 Zelzah Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 Zelzah Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7738 Zelzah Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
