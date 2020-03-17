7738 Zelzah Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 3+2 in Great Reseda Neighborhood-Contact free showings-Online Lease Processing - CONTACT FREE SHOWINGS! PAPERLESS-ON-LINE LEASING PROCESS

CALL FOR DETAILS FOR SHOWINGS AND PROCESSING



WONDERFUL, Light and Bright and Move in ready, 3 bed, 2 baths, home in Reseda. Open floor plan and Freshly painted! Ready for you to move right in. Beautiful open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and tile floors. Spacious family room features tile flooring, gas fireplace and chandelier. Living room, family room and dining room are all open and airy. Double doors off of family room makes easy access to big backyard, including a covered patio, a nice grassy area and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a 2-car attached garage, and side by side washer and dryer in garage area. Close to shopping and local eateries. Small pet considered with extra deposit. MINIMUM 2 year lease.



This property is Shown by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please call or text Michelle Meriaux at 818.451.6333 or contact me via email at REMichelleSells@aol.com. BRE# 01800230



Security deposit and lease term based on OAC. Professionally Leased by LRS Realty & Management, Inc. Apply online or see more available properties at LRSRM.com.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5572880)