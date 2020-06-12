7732 Irvine Avenue

Amenities

granite counters carport recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful and upgraded property offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, lots of cabinetry for all your storage needs and open floor plan that leads you to the dining area. Livingroom is spacious and has a cozy fireplace. Three bedrooms are of great size one of which has its own half bath. The full bathroom has tiled walls, and full tub to relax in. Carport in the front available for parking. Located close to schools, Shopping centers, restaurants and much more.