Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

7732 Irvine Avenue

7732 Irvine Avenue · (310) 525-0528
Location

7732 Irvine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful and upgraded property offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, lots of cabinetry for all your storage needs and open floor plan that leads you to the dining area. Livingroom is spacious and has a cozy fireplace. Three bedrooms are of great size one of which has its own half bath. The full bathroom has tiled walls, and full tub to relax in. Carport in the front available for parking. Located close to schools, Shopping centers, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7732 Irvine Avenue have any available units?
7732 Irvine Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7732 Irvine Avenue have?
Some of 7732 Irvine Avenue's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7732 Irvine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7732 Irvine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7732 Irvine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7732 Irvine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7732 Irvine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7732 Irvine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7732 Irvine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7732 Irvine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7732 Irvine Avenue have a pool?
No, 7732 Irvine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7732 Irvine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7732 Irvine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7732 Irvine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7732 Irvine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
