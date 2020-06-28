All apartments in Los Angeles
7731 Justin Ct,

7731 Justin Court · No Longer Available
Location

7731 Justin Court, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
STUNNING WEST HILLS HOME FOR RENT - Gorgeous single-story home in a Cul-De-Sac. 4 Bedrooms plus an optional Den/Office Space/5th Bedroom and 2.75 Baths. Brand New Paint, Hardwood floors throughout, recently painted on the interior and the exterior. Cathedral ceilings and a great atrium space to enjoy on a sunny day. Spacious updated kitchen with granite countertops. Bright master bedroom and bathroom recently remodeled with dark hardwood floors. Beautiful backyard with lots of space and long lighted patio cover to enjoy a nice BBQ. Beautiful fenced refinished pool and spa with a Water Fountain and a fireplace. 2 Car garage with lots of storage and plenty of driveway space. El Camino Real High School and Hale Middle School.

(RLNE5143436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7731 Justin Ct, have any available units?
7731 Justin Ct, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7731 Justin Ct, have?
Some of 7731 Justin Ct,'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7731 Justin Ct, currently offering any rent specials?
7731 Justin Ct, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7731 Justin Ct, pet-friendly?
Yes, 7731 Justin Ct, is pet friendly.
Does 7731 Justin Ct, offer parking?
Yes, 7731 Justin Ct, offers parking.
Does 7731 Justin Ct, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7731 Justin Ct, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7731 Justin Ct, have a pool?
Yes, 7731 Justin Ct, has a pool.
Does 7731 Justin Ct, have accessible units?
No, 7731 Justin Ct, does not have accessible units.
Does 7731 Justin Ct, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7731 Justin Ct, does not have units with dishwashers.
