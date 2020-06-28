7731 Justin Ct,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

STUNNING WEST HILLS HOME FOR RENT - Gorgeous single-story home in a Cul-De-Sac. 4 Bedrooms plus an optional Den/Office Space/5th Bedroom and 2.75 Baths. Brand New Paint, Hardwood floors throughout, recently painted on the interior and the exterior. Cathedral ceilings and a great atrium space to enjoy on a sunny day. Spacious updated kitchen with granite countertops. Bright master bedroom and bathroom recently remodeled with dark hardwood floors. Beautiful backyard with lots of space and long lighted patio cover to enjoy a nice BBQ. Beautiful fenced refinished pool and spa with a Water Fountain and a fireplace. 2 Car garage with lots of storage and plenty of driveway space. El Camino Real High School and Hale Middle School.



(RLNE5143436)