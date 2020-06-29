7702 Jordan Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BD/2 BA Spacious and Beautiful Home on a Duplex Lot - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a duplex lot located in Canoga Park. Hardwood floors through out with beautiful wooden beamed ceilings and marble mantle fireplace in living room that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen includes a lot of cabinet storage and island complete with wine rack. Backyard has plenty of space including patio with cover.



(RLNE2977312)