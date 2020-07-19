7700 85th Street

Amenities

For Lease in Playa Del Rey! Charming home in a highly desirable area of Playa Del Rey only a mile away from the Ocean. This home features 3 Bedroom & 3.5 Bathroom. Full sized Master bedroom with recently upgraded bathroom. Spacious living room with fireplace in the center plus family room with vaulted ceilings. Lager kitchen with center island with stainless steel appliances & an adjacent formal dinning room. Large backyard with deck and lots of green grassy areas. Attached two car garage. Front of home has a great curb appeal with over 80' foot frontage and traditional style architecture.