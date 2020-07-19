7700 85th Street

7700 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
For Lease in Playa Del Rey! Charming home in a highly desirable area of Playa Del Rey only a mile away from the Ocean. This home features 3 Bedroom & 3.5 Bathroom. Full sized Master bedroom with recently upgraded bathroom. Spacious living room with fireplace in the center plus family room with vaulted ceilings. Lager kitchen with center island with stainless steel appliances & an adjacent formal dinning room. Large backyard with deck and lots of green grassy areas. Attached two car garage. Front of home has a great curb appeal with over 80' foot frontage and traditional style architecture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
