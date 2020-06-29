7632 Topanga Canyon Blvd Apt #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful 2 bdr, 2 bath Condominium in Gated Canoga Park Community - Great opportunity to rent this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms condo in gated community in Canoga Park area.

Property features open floor plan with large living room, kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen with wood cabinets, refrigerator, electric stove and microwave opens into bright and spacious dining area and living room with sliding doors to large private balcony.

Fabulous master suite has private bathroom and large closet. Another bedroom offers lots of natural light and good amount of storage. Full-size second bathroom. Wood, laminate and tile floors, central AC, washer & dryer hook ups, plenty of storage. Two parking spaces.

Gated and quiet complex has large swimming pool, Jacuzzi and mature trees. Its conveniently located close to public transportation, schools, parks, restaurants and shopping, with easy access to the freeways.



Completely move-in ready!

One year minimum lease.

One month security deposit. Background check will be completed with application.

Owner will consider small pets with additional deposit.

We follow all fair housing laws.

RPM South SFV

Lic 01952623



(RLNE5462900)