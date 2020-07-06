All apartments in Los Angeles
761 W. 1st Street.

761 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

761 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM HOME IN RAMONA TRACK-HAWTHORNE - Charming 3 bedroom home with 1 car garage. Front home has great curb appeal and nicely boasts laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms, an easy flowing floor plan, crown molding, neutral paint colors, shutters, and air conditioning. Great home with patio area and nice yard. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the best of the South Bay, including trendy shopping/dining destinations & award-winning schools in this great neighborhood

*****AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT*****.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 W. 1st Street. have any available units?
761 W. 1st Street. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 W. 1st Street. have?
Some of 761 W. 1st Street.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 W. 1st Street. currently offering any rent specials?
761 W. 1st Street. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 W. 1st Street. pet-friendly?
No, 761 W. 1st Street. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 761 W. 1st Street. offer parking?
Yes, 761 W. 1st Street. offers parking.
Does 761 W. 1st Street. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 W. 1st Street. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 W. 1st Street. have a pool?
No, 761 W. 1st Street. does not have a pool.
Does 761 W. 1st Street. have accessible units?
No, 761 W. 1st Street. does not have accessible units.
Does 761 W. 1st Street. have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 W. 1st Street. does not have units with dishwashers.

