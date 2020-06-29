761 Sunset Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beach Bungalow in the Heart of Venice



A true hidden gem in the heart of Venice, 1 mile from the beach and around the corner from Abbot Kinney and Santa Monica.

This freestanding beach bungalow is part of a gated community and has its own little garden area, and washer & dryer in unit. The living room and bedroom are fixed with hardwood floors and come with a lot of natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, gas stove & oven, dishwasher and fridge. Throughout the unit, you'll find plenty of storage and closet space.

There is easy street parking, and a Wholefoods and numerous restaurants in walking distance.



Requirements:

- Please only contact if you are serious about renting this unit

- Have a high credit score

- 1 months 1/2 deposit (4K) Less

No Pets Allowed



