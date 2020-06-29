All apartments in Los Angeles
761 Sunset Avenue

761 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

761 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Beach Bungalow in the Heart of Venice - Property Id: 216279

A true hidden gem in the heart of Venice, 1 mile from the beach and around the corner from Abbot Kinney and Santa Monica.
This freestanding beach bungalow is part of a gated community and has its own little garden area, and washer & dryer in unit. The living room and bedroom are fixed with hardwood floors and come with a lot of natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, gas stove & oven, dishwasher and fridge. Throughout the unit, you'll find plenty of storage and closet space.
There is easy street parking, and a Wholefoods and numerous restaurants in walking distance.

Requirements:
- Please only contact if you are serious about renting this unit
- Have a high credit score
- 1 months 1/2 deposit (4K) Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216279
Property Id 216279

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5517157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
761 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 761 Sunset Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
761 Sunset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 761 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 761 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
No, 761 Sunset Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 761 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 761 Sunset Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
No, 761 Sunset Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 761 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 761 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 Sunset Avenue has units with dishwashers.
