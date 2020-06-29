761 Sunset Avenue

Amenities
Available 03/01/20 Beach Bungalow in the Heart of Venice - Property Id: 216279
A true hidden gem in the heart of Venice, 1 mile from the beach and around the corner from Abbot Kinney and Santa Monica.
This freestanding beach bungalow is part of a gated community and has its own little garden area, and washer & dryer in unit. The living room and bedroom are fixed with hardwood floors and come with a lot of natural lighting. The kitchen is equipped with a microwave, gas stove & oven, dishwasher and fridge. Throughout the unit, you'll find plenty of storage and closet space.
There is easy street parking, and a Wholefoods and numerous restaurants in walking distance.
Requirements:
- Please only contact if you are serious about renting this unit
- Have a high credit score
- 1 months 1/2 deposit (4K) Less
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216279
Property Id 216279
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5517157)