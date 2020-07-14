759 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Brand new, rebuilt contemporary in sought after Little Holmby. Be the first to enjoy this stylish, single story home, beautifully finished with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous cook's kitchen and stunning remodeled baths. This easy living residence is flooded with light and done to the nines. Fleetwood doors flank the back and open to a flat landscaped 13,400 sf entertainers yard with sport court, fire pit and conversation areas. A 3 car garage offers ample parking and storage. Quiet, private, secure and ideally located just seconds to Holmby park, Century City, Beverly Hills and Warner Elementary. Available now.