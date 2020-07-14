All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 759 South BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
759 South BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

759 South BEVERLY GLEN

759 S Beverly Glen Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

759 S Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Brand new, rebuilt contemporary in sought after Little Holmby. Be the first to enjoy this stylish, single story home, beautifully finished with an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous cook's kitchen and stunning remodeled baths. This easy living residence is flooded with light and done to the nines. Fleetwood doors flank the back and open to a flat landscaped 13,400 sf entertainers yard with sport court, fire pit and conversation areas. A 3 car garage offers ample parking and storage. Quiet, private, secure and ideally located just seconds to Holmby park, Century City, Beverly Hills and Warner Elementary. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
759 South BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 759 South BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 South BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
759 South BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 South BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 759 South BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 759 South BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 759 South BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 759 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 759 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 759 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 South BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College