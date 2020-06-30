All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 20 2020 at 9:34 PM

758 West 4th Street

758 West 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

758 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
3 Bedroom Luxury Apartment // Built in 2018! New Construction! CALL FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWINGS!!
MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! (call for details) New Construction - Downstairs Unit. Spacious floor plan with new stainless steel appliances - fridge, dishwasher, range and central heat & A/C, along with washer and dryer inside the unit. Includes assigned parking. Beautiful contemporary design. Excellent location with easy access to 110 freeway, across the street from Starbucks, multiple restaurants, and shopping. Walking distance to the waterfront and downtown San Pedro.

For showings please call Christina at (310)857-0602 or Gabby (310)2005584.
Evening and Weekend showings Available.
email:
gaby@harborpm.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 West 4th Street have any available units?
758 West 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 West 4th Street have?
Some of 758 West 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 West 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
758 West 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 West 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 West 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 758 West 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 758 West 4th Street offers parking.
Does 758 West 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 758 West 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 West 4th Street have a pool?
No, 758 West 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 758 West 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 758 West 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 758 West 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 758 West 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

