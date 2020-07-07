758 W. 4th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage new construction

BUILT IN 2018! NEW CONSTRUCTION!

3 Bedroom Luxury Apartment // New Construction! CALL FOR IMMEDIATE SHOWINGS!!

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! (call for details) New Construction - Downstairs Unit. Spacious floor plan with new stainless steel appliances - fridge, dishwasher, range and central heat & A/C, along with washer and dryer inside the unit. Includes assigned parking. Beautiful contemporary design. Excellent location with easy access to 110 freeway, across the street from Starbucks, multiple restaurants, and shopping. Walking distance to the waterfront and downtown San Pedro.



For showings please call Gabby (310)2005584 or Christina (310)857-0602

Evening and Weekend showings Available.

email:

gaby@harborpm.com

NEW CONSTRUCTION!