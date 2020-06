Amenities

GORGEOUS REMODEL IN RESEDA - NOTHING HAS BEEN SPARED WITH THIS HOME! INTERIOR HAS BEEN RENOVATED FROM FLOOR TO CEILING WITH TOP OF THE LINE MATERIALS & CRAFTSMANSHIP. WONDERFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DINING AREA AND LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE ALL FLOWING SEAMLESSLY INTO ONE ANOTHER AND BOASTING WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE. THE CUSTOM GALLEY KITCHEN IS UPGRADED WITH GLEAMING CEASAR STONE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW KITCHEN CABINETS/DISHWASHER AND STOVE. TASTEFULLY REMODELED BATHROOMS AND MASTER HAS NEW TILE AND NEW VANITY WITH DESIGNER TOUCHES. ON TOP OF EVERYTHING ELSE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR. LARGE BACKYARD. UPGRADED ELECTRICAL. FURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLE. First month's rent plus a minimum of one month deposit dependent upon proof of income and credit. Pets are OKAY with an additional deposit.