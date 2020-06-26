All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 3 2019 at 8:52 AM

755 CHAUTAUQUA

755 Chautauqua Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

755 Chautauqua Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful, traditional style home located in the heart of the Palisades on sought after Chautauqua Blvd., designed by renowned architect, Clark Remington. Well maintained, high-quality craftsmanship, fantastic center hall floor plan with arched doorways, wood floors, high ceilings, and classic detail throughout. The first floor includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen with large center island and dine-in area flowing seamlessly into the family room. Continue to the powder room, the first bedroom with en-suite, laundry room and mudroom. The option of two staircases takes you to the second floor with four bedrooms, including a luxurious master with large en-suite and cavernous closet. Bathrooms and built-in closets attached to every bedroom. French doors from the kitchen and family room lead to the backyard with lush landscape, built-in BBQ and bar area. Two car garage, equipped with electric car charging. Just minutes to the Caruso Village, shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 CHAUTAUQUA have any available units?
755 CHAUTAUQUA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 755 CHAUTAUQUA have?
Some of 755 CHAUTAUQUA's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 CHAUTAUQUA currently offering any rent specials?
755 CHAUTAUQUA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 CHAUTAUQUA pet-friendly?
No, 755 CHAUTAUQUA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 755 CHAUTAUQUA offer parking?
Yes, 755 CHAUTAUQUA offers parking.
Does 755 CHAUTAUQUA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 CHAUTAUQUA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 CHAUTAUQUA have a pool?
No, 755 CHAUTAUQUA does not have a pool.
Does 755 CHAUTAUQUA have accessible units?
No, 755 CHAUTAUQUA does not have accessible units.
Does 755 CHAUTAUQUA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 CHAUTAUQUA has units with dishwashers.
