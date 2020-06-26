755 CHAUTAUQUA

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, traditional style home located in the heart of the Palisades on sought after Chautauqua Blvd., designed by renowned architect, Clark Remington. Well maintained, high-quality craftsmanship, fantastic center hall floor plan with arched doorways, wood floors, high ceilings, and classic detail throughout. The first floor includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen with large center island and dine-in area flowing seamlessly into the family room. Continue to the powder room, the first bedroom with en-suite, laundry room and mudroom. The option of two staircases takes you to the second floor with four bedrooms, including a luxurious master with large en-suite and cavernous closet. Bathrooms and built-in closets attached to every bedroom. French doors from the kitchen and family room lead to the backyard with lush landscape, built-in BBQ and bar area. Two car garage, equipped with electric car charging. Just minutes to the Caruso Village, shops and restaurants.