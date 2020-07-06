All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

754 MARCO Place

754 Marco Place · No Longer Available
Location

754 Marco Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quintessential craftsman home located on highly desirable Venice Walk Street. This 3 bedroom home was the first project by renowned Venice Architect, Payson Denney, and boasts tasteful original details as well as modern family upgrades like the custom La Cantina doors which provide perfect indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs you'll find two lofted bedrooms, each with its own bath. The detached rec room with attached 3/4 bath is perfect for a play room, home office, or could be used as the private third bedroom. The converted garage also offers the opportunity for an additional office/workspace/art studio. All of this located in the heart of the walk streets and close proximity to all Venice has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 MARCO Place have any available units?
754 MARCO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 MARCO Place have?
Some of 754 MARCO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 MARCO Place currently offering any rent specials?
754 MARCO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 MARCO Place pet-friendly?
No, 754 MARCO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 754 MARCO Place offer parking?
Yes, 754 MARCO Place offers parking.
Does 754 MARCO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 MARCO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 MARCO Place have a pool?
No, 754 MARCO Place does not have a pool.
Does 754 MARCO Place have accessible units?
No, 754 MARCO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 754 MARCO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 MARCO Place has units with dishwashers.

