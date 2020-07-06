754 MARCO Place

Amenities

Quintessential craftsman home located on highly desirable Venice Walk Street. This 3 bedroom home was the first project by renowned Venice Architect, Payson Denney, and boasts tasteful original details as well as modern family upgrades like the custom La Cantina doors which provide perfect indoor/outdoor living. Upstairs you'll find two lofted bedrooms, each with its own bath. The detached rec room with attached 3/4 bath is perfect for a play room, home office, or could be used as the private third bedroom. The converted garage also offers the opportunity for an additional office/workspace/art studio. All of this located in the heart of the walk streets and close proximity to all Venice has to offer.