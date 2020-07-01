7539 Jordan Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful remodeled 3+2 pool home is just waiting for you to add your personal touches. Home features recessed lighting, newer wood flooring throughout, newer kitchen cabinets, center island with built-in breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, deep basin stainless steel sink with custom faucet, newer built-in stainless steel appliances, contemporary stainless steel ventilation hood, central heat & air, energy efficient dual pane windows, sparkling pool, and 2-car garage. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en-suite marble bathroom. Excellent location close to public transit, biking path along the Orange Line/LA River, and walking distance to the Topanga Mall, The Village, and Warner Center.