Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

7532 Farmdale Ave

7532 Farmdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7532 Farmdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brand New House! Be The 1st Tenants Ever! - Property Id: 159537

Brand new home to rent! It has an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that will take your breath away. The professional style kitchen has lots of storage and counter space with stainless steel appliances and quiet close cabinets. There is a brand new washer and dryer in the laundry room and each bedroom has ceiling fans, but the whole house has a new central heating/air system. There is your own private yard and patio area for relaxing summer nights outside. Great for starting families to make new memories in. Come take a look and see your next house. You won't be disappointed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159537
Property Id 159537

(RLNE5535146)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 Farmdale Ave have any available units?
7532 Farmdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 Farmdale Ave have?
Some of 7532 Farmdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Farmdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Farmdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Farmdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 Farmdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7532 Farmdale Ave offer parking?
No, 7532 Farmdale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7532 Farmdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7532 Farmdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Farmdale Ave have a pool?
No, 7532 Farmdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Farmdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 7532 Farmdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Farmdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7532 Farmdale Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
