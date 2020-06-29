7532 Farmdale Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand New House! Be The 1st Tenants Ever!



Brand new home to rent! It has an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that will take your breath away. The professional style kitchen has lots of storage and counter space with stainless steel appliances and quiet close cabinets. There is a brand new washer and dryer in the laundry room and each bedroom has ceiling fans, but the whole house has a new central heating/air system. There is your own private yard and patio area for relaxing summer nights outside. Great for starting families to make new memories in. Come take a look and see your next house. You won't be disappointed!

