Los Angeles, CA
7524 Vista Del Mar
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

7524 Vista Del Mar

7524 Vista Del Mar · (310) 306-9005
Location

7524 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7524 Vista Del Mar · Avail. now

$6,899

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning VIEW HOME at the BEACH in PDR, LARGE deck, Fireplace, Detached Office building - Re-imagined BEACH house in Playa Del Rey. Updated totally in 2019. Modern. Quality workmanship. RARE. Expansive VIEW of the Beach & Ocean from Rancho Palos Verde and Catalina Island to the south, to Malibus Point Dume to the north. Vaulted open beam ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Triple Glass French Doors open onto a scenic 400 Sq Ft 2nd story Ocean View Deck. Large living room windows with spectacular view. MODERN KITCHEN w/Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range. Caesar Stone counter tops. Bright and Sunny with LOTS of WINDOWS throughout. HVAC. Tile and stone bathrooms. Easy maintenance. Distressed wood flooring. Detached 400 Sq Ft OCEAN VIEW OFFICE bonus room, wet bar, refrigerator, washer & dryer, bathroom & separate HVAC. Not an apartment. Outdoor Beach Shower in a lovely landscaped drought tolerant backyard with a big shade awning. Gardener maintained. 2 car remote controlled garage with lots of extra storage and plug for an ELECTRIC CAR. Fully fenced property with built in security. Located very near MARINA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, LAX, OTIS, LMU, & CULVER CITY.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
7524 Vista Del Mar has a unit available for $6,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7524 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 7524 Vista Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Vista Del Mar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Vista Del Mar does offer parking.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 Vista Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Vista Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
