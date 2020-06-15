7524 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

Stunning VIEW HOME at the BEACH in PDR, LARGE deck, Fireplace, Detached Office building - Re-imagined BEACH house in Playa Del Rey. Updated totally in 2019. Modern. Quality workmanship. RARE. Expansive VIEW of the Beach & Ocean from Rancho Palos Verde and Catalina Island to the south, to Malibus Point Dume to the north. Vaulted open beam ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Triple Glass French Doors open onto a scenic 400 Sq Ft 2nd story Ocean View Deck. Large living room windows with spectacular view. MODERN KITCHEN w/Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range. Caesar Stone counter tops. Bright and Sunny with LOTS of WINDOWS throughout. HVAC. Tile and stone bathrooms. Easy maintenance. Distressed wood flooring. Detached 400 Sq Ft OCEAN VIEW OFFICE bonus room, wet bar, refrigerator, washer & dryer, bathroom & separate HVAC. Not an apartment. Outdoor Beach Shower in a lovely landscaped drought tolerant backyard with a big shade awning. Gardener maintained. 2 car remote controlled garage with lots of extra storage and plug for an ELECTRIC CAR. Fully fenced property with built in security. Located very near MARINA DEL REY, EL SEGUNDO, LAX, OTIS, LMU, & CULVER CITY.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4751644)