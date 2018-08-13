751 N Fuller Avenue

Amenities

Fabulous, remodeled West Hollywood Spanish style home. This beautiful, spacious and light filled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a stunning entertainers dream back yard and includes designer finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchen includes a 48-inch SS range, a 48-inch refrigerator as well as breakfast bar/ center island and quartz counter tops. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, balcony, bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy cooking and dining al fresco in the beautiful backyard with a built-in BBQ, as well as a kitchen featuring a bi folding window for easy serving access. There is also an outdoor half bathroom. Relax on the wooden deck, in the sparkling heated pool or in the spa - resort style living at its best. This gorgeous house is ideally located near the Grove, Beverly Center, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and an array of fabulous restaurants and shopping outlets.