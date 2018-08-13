All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

751 N Fuller Avenue

751 North Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

751 North Fuller Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous, remodeled West Hollywood Spanish style home. This beautiful, spacious and light filled 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features a stunning entertainers dream back yard and includes designer finishes throughout. The gourmet kitchen includes a 48-inch SS range, a 48-inch refrigerator as well as breakfast bar/ center island and quartz counter tops. The second floor boasts a Master Suite with vaulted ceiling, balcony, bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy cooking and dining al fresco in the beautiful backyard with a built-in BBQ, as well as a kitchen featuring a bi folding window for easy serving access. There is also an outdoor half bathroom. Relax on the wooden deck, in the sparkling heated pool or in the spa - resort style living at its best. This gorgeous house is ideally located near the Grove, Beverly Center, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and an array of fabulous restaurants and shopping outlets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 N Fuller Avenue have any available units?
751 N Fuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 751 N Fuller Avenue have?
Some of 751 N Fuller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 N Fuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
751 N Fuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 N Fuller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 751 N Fuller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 751 N Fuller Avenue offer parking?
No, 751 N Fuller Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 751 N Fuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 N Fuller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 N Fuller Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 751 N Fuller Avenue has a pool.
Does 751 N Fuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 751 N Fuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 751 N Fuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 751 N Fuller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
