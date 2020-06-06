750 N Alfred Street

Amenities

Outstanding townhome located in a very prestigious heart of West Hollywood neighborhood; set on a beautiful tree lined street. This building was built in 1989 and has only four units giving your clients the feel of a single family home. This 3-story townhome features over 1,500 square feet of living space and boasts 2 bedrooms, 3 bath and a gorgeous loft that could be used as a family room, bedroom or office. This contemporary design features 20 ft. ceilings, extensive use of windows, natural light and an open kitchen perfect for entertaining. You will love the open floor plan and light and bright feel to this home. Other amenities include gas fireplace, in-unit laundry, a private grassy balcony. All this and the conveniences of all the shops, dining, and entertainment that West Hollywood is famous for! This is true gem that you don’t want to miss out on!