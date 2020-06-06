All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 750 N Alfred Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
750 N Alfred Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 AM

750 N Alfred Street

750 North Alfred Street · (818) 783-3736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

750 North Alfred Street, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Outstanding townhome located in a very prestigious heart of West Hollywood neighborhood; set on a beautiful tree lined street. This building was built in 1989 and has only four units giving your clients the feel of a single family home. This 3-story townhome features over 1,500 square feet of living space and boasts 2 bedrooms, 3 bath and a gorgeous loft that could be used as a family room, bedroom or office. This contemporary design features 20 ft. ceilings, extensive use of windows, natural light and an open kitchen perfect for entertaining. You will love the open floor plan and light and bright feel to this home. Other amenities include gas fireplace, in-unit laundry, a private grassy balcony. All this and the conveniences of all the shops, dining, and entertainment that West Hollywood is famous for! This is true gem that you don’t want to miss out on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 N Alfred Street have any available units?
750 N Alfred Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 750 N Alfred Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 N Alfred Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 N Alfred Street pet-friendly?
No, 750 N Alfred Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 750 N Alfred Street offer parking?
No, 750 N Alfred Street does not offer parking.
Does 750 N Alfred Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 N Alfred Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 N Alfred Street have a pool?
No, 750 N Alfred Street does not have a pool.
Does 750 N Alfred Street have accessible units?
No, 750 N Alfred Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 N Alfred Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 N Alfred Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 750 N Alfred Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 N Alfred Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 750 N Alfred Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity