Los Angeles, CA
749 MONTECITO Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

749 MONTECITO Drive

749 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

749 Montecito Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Set above the street on a private knoll, this contemporary 3 bedroom, 3 bath + den/office home backs onto a lush hillside offering a park-like setting. The main level with open floorplan hosts the living room with fireplace, a half bath, and office/media room. French doors open to a large deck and into the back-yard, perfect for entertaining. The top floor consists of the master bedroom with fireplace and en suite bath plus two additional bedrooms and a shared bath. The attached 2 car garage is outfitted with a 220-volt high-speed car charger. This home is also fitted with solar panels which greatly reduce the monthly utility costs. Washer and dryer in the garage. This house provides easy access to the 110 freeway and Downtown LA or Pasadena and is located a short seven-minute drive to the shops and services of Figueroa St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 MONTECITO Drive have any available units?
749 MONTECITO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 MONTECITO Drive have?
Some of 749 MONTECITO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 MONTECITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
749 MONTECITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 MONTECITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 749 MONTECITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 749 MONTECITO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 749 MONTECITO Drive offers parking.
Does 749 MONTECITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 749 MONTECITO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 MONTECITO Drive have a pool?
No, 749 MONTECITO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 749 MONTECITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 749 MONTECITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 749 MONTECITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 MONTECITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
