749 MONTECITO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

Set above the street on a private knoll, this contemporary 3 bedroom, 3 bath + den/office home backs onto a lush hillside offering a park-like setting. The main level with open floorplan hosts the living room with fireplace, a half bath, and office/media room. French doors open to a large deck and into the back-yard, perfect for entertaining. The top floor consists of the master bedroom with fireplace and en suite bath plus two additional bedrooms and a shared bath. The attached 2 car garage is outfitted with a 220-volt high-speed car charger. This home is also fitted with solar panels which greatly reduce the monthly utility costs. Washer and dryer in the garage. This house provides easy access to the 110 freeway and Downtown LA or Pasadena and is located a short seven-minute drive to the shops and services of Figueroa St.