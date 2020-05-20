All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
748 North LA JOLLA Avenue
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

748 North LA JOLLA Avenue

748 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

748 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderfully located West Hollywood unit just steps to top rated shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This unit just freshened up with newly renovated details that give a clean and comfortable feel. This updated property features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and large airy living areas. This space is perfect for a family or those who prefer more space, while still being in the heart of the city. Enjoy a private outdoor patio and beautiful high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. Option to lease fully furnished brand new designer furniture. Ample parking on the property allows for a worry-free and relaxing stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
748 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
748 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College