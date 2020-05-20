748 North LA JOLLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully located West Hollywood unit just steps to top rated shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This unit just freshened up with newly renovated details that give a clean and comfortable feel. This updated property features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and large airy living areas. This space is perfect for a family or those who prefer more space, while still being in the heart of the city. Enjoy a private outdoor patio and beautiful high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room. Option to lease fully furnished brand new designer furniture. Ample parking on the property allows for a worry-free and relaxing stay.