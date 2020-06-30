747 East 84TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new year 2020 built home for lease! South of Downtown Los Angeles. Open floor plan kitchen and living room. Big master suit , hard to find total 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms bright, sparkly new. 1 bedroom plus 1 bathroom in downstairs and 4 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms in upstairs. Laminated hardwood floor through out entire home with 1 car garage, 2 extra parking space front of the entrance. one of the Duplex lease available now. Brand new everything including Central Heat and AC with gated property in a quiet neighborhood. Very convenient location, minutes to downtown Los Angeles, freeway, everywhere. Do not miss it! Available to move in April.