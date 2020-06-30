All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

747 East 84TH Street

747 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

747 East 84th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
CANNDU

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new year 2020 built home for lease! South of Downtown Los Angeles. Open floor plan kitchen and living room. Big master suit , hard to find total 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms bright, sparkly new. 1 bedroom plus 1 bathroom in downstairs and 4 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms in upstairs. Laminated hardwood floor through out entire home with 1 car garage, 2 extra parking space front of the entrance. one of the Duplex lease available now. Brand new everything including Central Heat and AC with gated property in a quiet neighborhood. Very convenient location, minutes to downtown Los Angeles, freeway, everywhere. Do not miss it! Available to move in April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 East 84TH Street have any available units?
747 East 84TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 East 84TH Street have?
Some of 747 East 84TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 East 84TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
747 East 84TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 East 84TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 747 East 84TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 747 East 84TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 747 East 84TH Street offers parking.
Does 747 East 84TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 East 84TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 East 84TH Street have a pool?
No, 747 East 84TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 747 East 84TH Street have accessible units?
No, 747 East 84TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 747 East 84TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 East 84TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
