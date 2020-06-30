747 East 84TH Street

Amenities
Brand new year 2020 built home for lease! South of Downtown Los Angeles. Open floor plan kitchen and living room. Big master suit , hard to find total 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms bright, sparkly new. 1 bedroom plus 1 bathroom in downstairs and 4 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms in upstairs. Laminated hardwood floor through out entire home with 1 car garage, 2 extra parking space front of the entrance. one of the Duplex lease available now. Brand new everything including Central Heat and AC with gated property in a quiet neighborhood. Very convenient location, minutes to downtown Los Angeles, freeway, everywhere. Do not miss it! Available to move in April.