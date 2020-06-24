All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

7464 Ponce Avenue

7464 Ponce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7464 Ponce Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home completely remodeled in a prime area in West Hills! This house features one master bedroom with a walk in closet with access to the backyard. Hardwood floor throughout the whole house, as well as recessed lighting, and a living room with a fireplace and sliding doors that directly lead to the backyard. Formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen. Solid white wood kitchen cabinets in the kitchen, as well as a cesar stone center island. Also includes stove, oven, built-in microwave, and a dishwasher. The backyard is equipped with a beautiful pool, amazing privacy, and a covered brick patio area. Nice sized front yard, with a grassy area, and a secured electric gate. Covered carport in front (no garage). Stackable washer and dryer. Close to the village, hiking trails, mall, parks, schools, and easy access to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7464 Ponce Avenue have any available units?
7464 Ponce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7464 Ponce Avenue have?
Some of 7464 Ponce Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7464 Ponce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7464 Ponce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7464 Ponce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7464 Ponce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7464 Ponce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7464 Ponce Avenue offers parking.
Does 7464 Ponce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7464 Ponce Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7464 Ponce Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7464 Ponce Avenue has a pool.
Does 7464 Ponce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7464 Ponce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7464 Ponce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7464 Ponce Avenue has units with dishwashers.

