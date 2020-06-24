7464 Ponce Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home completely remodeled in a prime area in West Hills! This house features one master bedroom with a walk in closet with access to the backyard. Hardwood floor throughout the whole house, as well as recessed lighting, and a living room with a fireplace and sliding doors that directly lead to the backyard. Formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen. Solid white wood kitchen cabinets in the kitchen, as well as a cesar stone center island. Also includes stove, oven, built-in microwave, and a dishwasher. The backyard is equipped with a beautiful pool, amazing privacy, and a covered brick patio area. Nice sized front yard, with a grassy area, and a secured electric gate. Covered carport in front (no garage). Stackable washer and dryer. Close to the village, hiking trails, mall, parks, schools, and easy access to the freeway.