746 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038 Greater Wilshire
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Spanish-style home in Hancock Park adjacent! Light and bright oversized living room with fireplace leads to an inviting dining room. Renovated kitchen includes state-of-the art Wolf appliances and modern touches. Master bedroom has window seating area and private entrance to the spacious backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking distance to ample shops and restaurants on trendy Melrose! Studio behind home is occupied by owner part-time.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
