746 North CITRUS Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM

746 North CITRUS Avenue

746 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

746 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Spanish-style home in Hancock Park adjacent! Light and bright oversized living room with fireplace leads to an inviting dining room. Renovated kitchen includes state-of-the art Wolf appliances and modern touches. Master bedroom has window seating area and private entrance to the spacious backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking distance to ample shops and restaurants on trendy Melrose! Studio behind home is occupied by owner part-time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 North CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
746 North CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 North CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 746 North CITRUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 North CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
746 North CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 North CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 746 North CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 746 North CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 746 North CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 746 North CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 North CITRUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 North CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 746 North CITRUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 746 North CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 746 North CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 746 North CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 North CITRUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
