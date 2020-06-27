746 North CITRUS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming Spanish-style home in Hancock Park adjacent! Light and bright oversized living room with fireplace leads to an inviting dining room. Renovated kitchen includes state-of-the art Wolf appliances and modern touches. Master bedroom has window seating area and private entrance to the spacious backyard. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Walking distance to ample shops and restaurants on trendy Melrose! Studio behind home is occupied by owner part-time.