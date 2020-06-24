All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 745 S Normandie Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
745 S Normandie Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

745 S Normandie Ave

745 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

745 South Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
About the Unit:

1920'S Charm
Hardwood Flooring
Exposed Brick
Bright Natural Light Throughout
Stove Included with an option to purchase a used fridge
Centrally Located
Laundry On Site
Street Parking Only

About the Building/Location
This timeless 1920's building is steps from Wilshire Blvd. The apartment features an exposed brick wall, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling fan. Convenient public transportation pick/drop off points and street parking along with grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text Esther at 323-465-7368

(RLNE4262272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 S Normandie Ave have any available units?
745 S Normandie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 S Normandie Ave have?
Some of 745 S Normandie Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 S Normandie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
745 S Normandie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 S Normandie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 S Normandie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 745 S Normandie Ave offer parking?
No, 745 S Normandie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 745 S Normandie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 S Normandie Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 S Normandie Ave have a pool?
No, 745 S Normandie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 745 S Normandie Ave have accessible units?
No, 745 S Normandie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 745 S Normandie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 S Normandie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College