745 S Normandie Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

About the Unit:



1920'S Charm

Hardwood Flooring

Exposed Brick

Bright Natural Light Throughout

Stove Included with an option to purchase a used fridge

Centrally Located

Laundry On Site

Street Parking Only



About the Building/Location

This timeless 1920's building is steps from Wilshire Blvd. The apartment features an exposed brick wall, hardwood flooring, and a ceiling fan. Convenient public transportation pick/drop off points and street parking along with grocery stores and restaurants within walking distance.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please Call or Text Esther at 323-465-7368



(RLNE4262272)