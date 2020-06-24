745 North La Jolla Avenue

Amenities
Large Spanish duplex located one block south of the heart of West Hollywood with fantastic architectural integrity. It feels more like a home than an apartment, coved ceilings, narrow-planked oak floors, original doors, and hardware. Separate formal living room and dining room. Two large bedrooms with garden views connected to a large central hallway with built-in desk. Beautiful bathrooms with original tile. Large kitchen with eat-in area. The unit includes central air conditioning throughout, exceptional closet space including a walk-in cedar closet, front and back entries, washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator and restored antique gas stove. The property is gated, hedged and very private with professional landscaping and fountain. Close to everything - walking distance to gyms, grocery stores, schools, Sunday farmer's market and Melrose / 3rd Street shopping.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.