Los Angeles, CA
745 North La Jolla Avenue
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:17 PM

745 North La Jolla Avenue

745 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

745 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Spanish duplex located one block south of the heart of West Hollywood with fantastic architectural integrity. It feels more like a home than an apartment, coved ceilings, narrow-planked oak floors, original doors, and hardware. Separate formal living room and dining room. Two large bedrooms with garden views connected to a large central hallway with built-in desk. Beautiful bathrooms with original tile. Large kitchen with eat-in area. The unit includes central air conditioning throughout, exceptional closet space including a walk-in cedar closet, front and back entries, washer/dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator and restored antique gas stove. The property is gated, hedged and very private with professional landscaping and fountain. Close to everything - walking distance to gyms, grocery stores, schools, Sunday farmer's market and Melrose / 3rd Street shopping.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 North La Jolla Avenue have any available units?
745 North La Jolla Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 North La Jolla Avenue have?
Some of 745 North La Jolla Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 North La Jolla Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
745 North La Jolla Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 North La Jolla Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 745 North La Jolla Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 745 North La Jolla Avenue offer parking?
No, 745 North La Jolla Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 745 North La Jolla Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 745 North La Jolla Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 North La Jolla Avenue have a pool?
No, 745 North La Jolla Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 745 North La Jolla Avenue have accessible units?
No, 745 North La Jolla Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 745 North La Jolla Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 745 North La Jolla Avenue has units with dishwashers.
