All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7440 Newcastle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7440 Newcastle Avenue
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:49 AM

7440 Newcastle Avenue

7440 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7440 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on great street in Reseda. Large living room with wood burning fireplace, open kitchen with dining room and light and bright family room that looks out to the expansive backyard. Good sized bedrooms on one side of the house share a full bathroom with separate stall shower and jetted tub. Master suite with it's own bath and walk-in cedar lined closet. Large back yard with lots of Fruit trees and a patio for entertainment. Central AC & Heat, Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Driveway and street parking available. Garage not included - studio apartment rented separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have any available units?
7440 Newcastle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have?
Some of 7440 Newcastle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7440 Newcastle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7440 Newcastle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7440 Newcastle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7440 Newcastle Avenue offers parking.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7440 Newcastle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have a pool?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7440 Newcastle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7440 Newcastle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College