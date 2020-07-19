All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

744 BROOKS Avenue

744 E Brooks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

744 E Brooks Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brooks Venice offers the pinnacle of indoor-outdoor living and contemporary sophistication in a swoon-worthy location. Live at the beach in this 3bd, 3.5 ba home & fulfill all your sun-filled fantasies in this LEED-certified property. Host friends for sunset cocktails overlooking Venice, cook inspired meals in your sleek kitchen or take a luxurious nap in your top-floor master sanctuary as the Southern California sun streams in. Custom finishes abound throughout while bleeding edge smart home technology keep your coastal homes safe, efficient & places in which you'll love entertaining. There are two bedrooms, bathroom & laundry on second level, & the third floor has an oversized luxurious master suite w/ walk-in closet & double vanity. This home also has AC & a bonus guest house with rooftop deck above the garage that could be used as an office or playroom! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to live close to everything great that Venice has to offer. Unique & stunning in every way!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 BROOKS Avenue have any available units?
744 BROOKS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 BROOKS Avenue have?
Some of 744 BROOKS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 BROOKS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
744 BROOKS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 BROOKS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 744 BROOKS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 744 BROOKS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 744 BROOKS Avenue offers parking.
Does 744 BROOKS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 BROOKS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 BROOKS Avenue have a pool?
No, 744 BROOKS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 744 BROOKS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 744 BROOKS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 744 BROOKS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 BROOKS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
