Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:52 AM

7420 Hesperia Avenue

7420 Hesperia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7420 Hesperia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this beautiful, gated pool home in a quiet and desirable Reseda Neighborhood! Boasting over 2,000sqft of living space and a 13,500sqft lot with long and wide driveway allowing plenty of room for parking. This charming home offers master bedroom with walk in closet, spa tub, formal dining room, bright and spacious living room with fireplace that leads to stunning backyard. Lovely kitchen boasts ample storage space, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and direct access to laundry area and basement. Large backyard features mature trees, covered patio, BBQ, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Detached garage and guest house NOT included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Hesperia Avenue have any available units?
7420 Hesperia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Hesperia Avenue have?
Some of 7420 Hesperia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Hesperia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Hesperia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Hesperia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Hesperia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7420 Hesperia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Hesperia Avenue offers parking.
Does 7420 Hesperia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 Hesperia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Hesperia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7420 Hesperia Avenue has a pool.
Does 7420 Hesperia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7420 Hesperia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Hesperia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 Hesperia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

