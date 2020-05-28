7420 Hesperia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this beautiful, gated pool home in a quiet and desirable Reseda Neighborhood! Boasting over 2,000sqft of living space and a 13,500sqft lot with long and wide driveway allowing plenty of room for parking. This charming home offers master bedroom with walk in closet, spa tub, formal dining room, bright and spacious living room with fireplace that leads to stunning backyard. Lovely kitchen boasts ample storage space, recessed lighting, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and direct access to laundry area and basement. Large backyard features mature trees, covered patio, BBQ, fire pit, and sparkling pool. Detached garage and guest house NOT included in rent.