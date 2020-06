Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Welcome to this well maintained gated home in Reseda on a quiet street with great curb appeal and lush landscape. Step into the open floor plan with spacious living room with hardwood flooring. The formal dining room opens to the kitchen with new appliances, granite counters. There are 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All windows are double pane. The private rear yard has lush landscape, with a fruit tree. The front has driveway with plenty of parking.