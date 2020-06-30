741 W. 16th St - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Two Bedroom, One Bath Upper Level Apartment Located In San Pedro!

This home has been beautifully remodeled, its clean, fresh and simply gorgeous. It features quartz counter tops, laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint as well as a front yard, very well maintained by owner. Don't miss out on this home, it will go fast, located on a very quiet block near Dana Henry Middle School & San Pedro High Is Just Four Blocks Up!



This is a self-showing home and will be available for active showings on 3 March, 2020. You can register via our website at harborpm.com. If you have any further inquires regarding the application process please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123.



**No Pets**

**One Assigned Parking Spot**