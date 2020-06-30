All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

741 W. 16th St - 1

741 W 16th St · No Longer Available
Location

741 W 16th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Two Bedroom, One Bath Upper Level Apartment Located In San Pedro!
This home has been beautifully remodeled, its clean, fresh and simply gorgeous. It features quartz counter tops, laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint as well as a front yard, very well maintained by owner. Don't miss out on this home, it will go fast, located on a very quiet block near Dana Henry Middle School & San Pedro High Is Just Four Blocks Up!

This is a self-showing home and will be available for active showings on 3 March, 2020. You can register via our website at harborpm.com. If you have any further inquires regarding the application process please call Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123.

**No Pets**
**One Assigned Parking Spot**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 W. 16th St - 1 have any available units?
741 W. 16th St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 W. 16th St - 1 have?
Some of 741 W. 16th St - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 W. 16th St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
741 W. 16th St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 W. 16th St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 741 W. 16th St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 741 W. 16th St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 741 W. 16th St - 1 offers parking.
Does 741 W. 16th St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 W. 16th St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 W. 16th St - 1 have a pool?
No, 741 W. 16th St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 741 W. 16th St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 741 W. 16th St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 741 W. 16th St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 W. 16th St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

