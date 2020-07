Amenities

Designed by Steven Ehrlich, this complex is in an unbeatable location! A fireplace divides the living room from dining room and the unique roll up window (14ft.) brings in the ocean air to create the perfect balance of outdoor and indoor living. Included on the entry level: 2-car garage, bedroom or office with bath and access to the garden. Top level includes the naturally lit, and beautiful master suite. You don't want to miss this architectural gem in the heart of Venice!