All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7391 Coastal View Dr,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7391 Coastal View Dr,
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7391 Coastal View Dr,

7391 West Coastal View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7391 West Coastal View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
4BR 5BA with View - 4BR 5BA with Panoramic View Located in the prestigious One West Bluff community, this home overlooks the city from Marina Del Rey to Hollywood. The daytime offers stunning unobstructed city and mountain views followed by glowing city lights in the evening. The backyard is landscaped with a large built-in barbecue, a modern style water feature, and palm trees. This home boasts high ceilings, newly painted interior, new recessed dimmable lights, stainless steel appliances, and a fireplace. The office looks out into the backyard and city view. A built-in audio system throughout the house is perfect for entertaining. Dark chocolate wood floors throughout the first floor and master bedroom complement white floors that light up the bedrooms and lounge area on the second floor. The master bedroom has custom motorized blackout curtains and custom soundproof windows for peaceful sleeping. Short drive to LAX, Marina del Rey, and the CA-90. Enjoy the One West Bluff community park and trails. This neighborhood is within the Playa Vista Elementary school district.

(RLNE4676346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7391 Coastal View Dr, have any available units?
7391 Coastal View Dr, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7391 Coastal View Dr, have?
Some of 7391 Coastal View Dr,'s amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7391 Coastal View Dr, currently offering any rent specials?
7391 Coastal View Dr, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7391 Coastal View Dr, pet-friendly?
No, 7391 Coastal View Dr, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7391 Coastal View Dr, offer parking?
No, 7391 Coastal View Dr, does not offer parking.
Does 7391 Coastal View Dr, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7391 Coastal View Dr, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7391 Coastal View Dr, have a pool?
No, 7391 Coastal View Dr, does not have a pool.
Does 7391 Coastal View Dr, have accessible units?
No, 7391 Coastal View Dr, does not have accessible units.
Does 7391 Coastal View Dr, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7391 Coastal View Dr, does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College