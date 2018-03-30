All apartments in Los Angeles
739 North GRAMERCY Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

739 North GRAMERCY Place

739 N Gramercy Pl · No Longer Available
Location

739 N Gramercy Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come be close to ALL that LA has to offer. Walking distance to the famous Paramount Studios and a short drive away from Larchmont Village and restaurants and shops it has to offer. This newer construction town-home was built in 2019. New home with NO COMMON WALLS. Three level consist of private 2-car parking, 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms, living areas & a spectacular roof-top patio complete with outdoor kitchen & views of the iconic Hollywood Sign, Downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood & city lights.The unit boasts high end finishes and and sleek designer furniture. Perfect for someone looking to visit LA for a short time or for an extended stay. Come see for yourself just how spectacular these views are of the hollywood sign, griffith park and the rest of the city. Very easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place have any available units?
739 North GRAMERCY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 739 North GRAMERCY Place currently offering any rent specials?
739 North GRAMERCY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 North GRAMERCY Place pet-friendly?
No, 739 North GRAMERCY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place offer parking?
Yes, 739 North GRAMERCY Place offers parking.
Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 North GRAMERCY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place have a pool?
No, 739 North GRAMERCY Place does not have a pool.
Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place have accessible units?
No, 739 North GRAMERCY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 North GRAMERCY Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 739 North GRAMERCY Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 North GRAMERCY Place does not have units with air conditioning.
