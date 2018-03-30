739 North GRAMERCY Place

Amenities

Come be close to ALL that LA has to offer. Walking distance to the famous Paramount Studios and a short drive away from Larchmont Village and restaurants and shops it has to offer. This newer construction town-home was built in 2019. New home with NO COMMON WALLS. Three level consist of private 2-car parking, 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms, living areas & a spectacular roof-top patio complete with outdoor kitchen & views of the iconic Hollywood Sign, Downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood & city lights.The unit boasts high end finishes and and sleek designer furniture. Perfect for someone looking to visit LA for a short time or for an extended stay. Come see for yourself just how spectacular these views are of the hollywood sign, griffith park and the rest of the city. Very easy to show!