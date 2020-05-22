All apartments in Los Angeles
739 CALIFORNIA Avenue
739 CALIFORNIA Avenue

739 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

739 California Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Short Term Lease! Available July-December. Available July-Designed by R&D Architects of Venice, this contemporary residence couples exposed concrete walls w/walls of glass & pop-out windows providing both solid construction & privacy w/immense amounts of light & air in this Unparalleled Venice Residence. The kitchen features European frameless cabinets & top of line SubZero/Wolf Appliances w/a sitting-area & counter tops of quartz stone. The modern floating staircase leads you to the second floor that has master suite with free standing tub & private Duravit toilet & bidet. There is a private separate staircase from garage that leads to second floor. Panoramic views can be seen from the large rooftop deck w/an area for barbeque w/gas, water & electrical connections. Build It Green features such as solar hot water, recaptured rain water, high-efficiency heating & air, and indoor air quality. Walking distance to Abbot Kinney & Restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

