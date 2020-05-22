739 CALIFORNIA Avenue

Amenities

Short Term Lease! Available July-December. Available July-Designed by R&D Architects of Venice, this contemporary residence couples exposed concrete walls w/walls of glass & pop-out windows providing both solid construction & privacy w/immense amounts of light & air in this Unparalleled Venice Residence. The kitchen features European frameless cabinets & top of line SubZero/Wolf Appliances w/a sitting-area & counter tops of quartz stone. The modern floating staircase leads you to the second floor that has master suite with free standing tub & private Duravit toilet & bidet. There is a private separate staircase from garage that leads to second floor. Panoramic views can be seen from the large rooftop deck w/an area for barbeque w/gas, water & electrical connections. Build It Green features such as solar hot water, recaptured rain water, high-efficiency heating & air, and indoor air quality. Walking distance to Abbot Kinney & Restaurants!