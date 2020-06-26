All apartments in Los Angeles
738 South LOS ANGELES Street

738 S Los Angeles St · No Longer Available
Location

738 S Los Angeles St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning Penthouse live/work studio available for lease as of July 1st at the re-imagined Eckardt Building in Santee Village. Light, bright, and spacious with soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors, and beautiful large windows. Industrial elements blend seamlessly with modern European cabinetry and Bosch stainless steel appliances, creating the perfect mix in sleek urban living. Oversized bath is well equipped with deep-soaking tub and in-unit stacked washer/dryer. Tons of amenities including a rooftop pool, multiple hot tubs, basketball court, golf practice facility, & BBQ lounge areas, all with killer views of the DTLA skyline. In the courtyard below, there's a fully-equipped fitness center, well-stocked market, food court, and plenty of inviting seating and gathering areas. The loft comes with one parking space in a secure, off-site garage, and it's centrally-located to Metro stops, freeways, and all DTLA has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street have any available units?
738 South LOS ANGELES Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street have?
Some of 738 South LOS ANGELES Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 South LOS ANGELES Street currently offering any rent specials?
738 South LOS ANGELES Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 South LOS ANGELES Street pet-friendly?
No, 738 South LOS ANGELES Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street offer parking?
Yes, 738 South LOS ANGELES Street offers parking.
Does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 South LOS ANGELES Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street have a pool?
Yes, 738 South LOS ANGELES Street has a pool.
Does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street have accessible units?
No, 738 South LOS ANGELES Street does not have accessible units.
Does 738 South LOS ANGELES Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 South LOS ANGELES Street has units with dishwashers.
