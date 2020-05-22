All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

7356 Newcastle Ave.

7356 Newcastle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7356 Newcastle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
BRAND NEW + AVAILABLE NOW! Pool, appliances + more! (7356 Newcastle) - Welcome home! This newly built Reseda property is loaded w/amenities. Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); family room; master suite w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks + walk-in closet; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; wheelchair accessible; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system + pool; gardening + pool service included; driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4875727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 Newcastle Ave. have any available units?
7356 Newcastle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7356 Newcastle Ave. have?
Some of 7356 Newcastle Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 Newcastle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7356 Newcastle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 Newcastle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7356 Newcastle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7356 Newcastle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7356 Newcastle Ave. offers parking.
Does 7356 Newcastle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7356 Newcastle Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 Newcastle Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7356 Newcastle Ave. has a pool.
Does 7356 Newcastle Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 7356 Newcastle Ave. has accessible units.
Does 7356 Newcastle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7356 Newcastle Ave. has units with dishwashers.
