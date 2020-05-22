7356 Newcastle Ave.

Amenities
BRAND NEW + AVAILABLE NOW! Pool, appliances + more! (7356 Newcastle) - Welcome home! This newly built Reseda property is loaded w/amenities. Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); family room; master suite w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks + walk-in closet; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; wheelchair accessible; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system + pool; gardening + pool service included; driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4875727)