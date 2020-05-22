7356 Newcastle Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool

BRAND NEW + AVAILABLE NOW! Pool, appliances + more! (7356 Newcastle) - Welcome home! This newly built Reseda property is loaded w/amenities. Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); family room; master suite w/three-quarter bath featuring double sinks + walk-in closet; inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; wheelchair accessible; central heat + air; hardwood flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system + pool; gardening + pool service included; driveway parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4875727)