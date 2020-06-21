All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

735 North Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,150

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2267 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to Hollywood’s exciting New Development… GRAMERCY PLACE! If you are one of the lucky few to live here, you’ll enjoy 2,200 to 2,500 sqft of an open floor plan with Control4 home automation smart house excitement! Featuring 8’ Mahogany Entry Door, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors & windows, and oak flooring. Each home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a kitchen complete with Thermador appliances, in-ceiling speakers, quartz Calcutta countertops, and waterfall island. Large master suite with walk-in closets and a master bath with dual sinks containing premium fixtures and LED mirrors. With up to 500 sqft patio space with outdoor speakers, pre-wired for TV, and an outdoor kitchen, you can cook under the stars while enjoying views of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, or the iconic Hollywood sign. Park your cars in the attached 2 car garage with a showroom like flooring and use your Uber and Lyft accounts to enjoy the many restaurants and Hollywood attractions within 6 miles of your front door. The unit picture might not be of the actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 N Gramercy Place N have any available units?
735 N Gramercy Place N has a unit available for $6,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 N Gramercy Place N have?
Some of 735 N Gramercy Place N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 N Gramercy Place N currently offering any rent specials?
735 N Gramercy Place N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 N Gramercy Place N pet-friendly?
No, 735 N Gramercy Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 735 N Gramercy Place N offer parking?
Yes, 735 N Gramercy Place N does offer parking.
Does 735 N Gramercy Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 N Gramercy Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 N Gramercy Place N have a pool?
No, 735 N Gramercy Place N does not have a pool.
Does 735 N Gramercy Place N have accessible units?
No, 735 N Gramercy Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 735 N Gramercy Place N have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 N Gramercy Place N does not have units with dishwashers.
