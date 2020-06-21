735 N Gramercy Place N

Amenities

Welcome to Hollywood’s exciting New Development… GRAMERCY PLACE! If you are one of the lucky few to live here, you’ll enjoy 2,200 to 2,500 sqft of an open floor plan with Control4 home automation smart house excitement! Featuring 8’ Mahogany Entry Door, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors & windows, and oak flooring. Each home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a kitchen complete with Thermador appliances, in-ceiling speakers, quartz Calcutta countertops, and waterfall island. Large master suite with walk-in closets and a master bath with dual sinks containing premium fixtures and LED mirrors. With up to 500 sqft patio space with outdoor speakers, pre-wired for TV, and an outdoor kitchen, you can cook under the stars while enjoying views of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, or the iconic Hollywood sign. Park your cars in the attached 2 car garage with a showroom like flooring and use your Uber and Lyft accounts to enjoy the many restaurants and Hollywood attractions within 6 miles of your front door. The unit picture might not be of the actual unit.