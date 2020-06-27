Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7337 Balboa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7337 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7337 Balboa Boulevard
7337 Balboa Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7337 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Two story townhome ready for immediate occupancy. This townhome is one of six units behind gates in Lake Balboa. Close to schools and shopping. Hurry, this unit will not be available for long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
7337 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7337 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7337 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7337 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7337 Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 7337 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College