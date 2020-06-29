7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking garage

Gated!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium located minutes away from The Westfield Topanga Mall. This Condominium has a cozy living room with a fireplace, dining area, granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring in all bedrooms and living room. Huge Master bedroom with a spacious master bathroom and a walk in closet. Inside laundry area including stacked washer dryer, plenty of storage space and two car parking spaces in gated garage. Unit has central A/c and Heating.

Easy access to freeways. Located minutes away from shopping centers. Building includes recreation room and a gym.