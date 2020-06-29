7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103

Amenities
Gated!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium located minutes away from The Westfield Topanga Mall. This Condominium has a cozy living room with a fireplace, dining area, granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring in all bedrooms and living room. Huge Master bedroom with a spacious master bathroom and a walk in closet. Inside laundry area including stacked washer dryer, plenty of storage space and two car parking spaces in gated garage. Unit has central A/c and Heating.
Easy access to freeways. Located minutes away from shopping centers. Building includes recreation room and a gym.