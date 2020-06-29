All apartments in Los Angeles
7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103
7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103

7330 Eton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gated!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condominium located minutes away from The Westfield Topanga Mall. This Condominium has a cozy living room with a fireplace, dining area, granite counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Laminate flooring in all bedrooms and living room. Huge Master bedroom with a spacious master bathroom and a walk in closet. Inside laundry area including stacked washer dryer, plenty of storage space and two car parking spaces in gated garage. Unit has central A/c and Heating.
Easy access to freeways. Located minutes away from shopping centers. Building includes recreation room and a gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 have any available units?
7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 have?
Some of 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 offers parking.
Does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 Eton Avenue, Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.

