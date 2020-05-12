All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:27 AM

733 Gramercy Place 1/2

733 North Gramercy Place · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

733 North Gramercy Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome to Hollywood’s exciting New Development… GRAMERCY PLACE! If you are one of the lucky few to live here, you’ll enjoy 2,200 to 2,500 sqft of an open floor plan with Control4 home automation smart house excitement! Featuring 8’ Mahogany Entry Door, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood sliding doors & windows, and oak flooring. Each home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a kitchen complete with Thermador appliances, in-ceiling speakers, quartz Calcutta countertops, and waterfall island. Large master suite with walk-in closets and a master bath with dual sinks containing premium fixtures and LED mirrors. With up to 500 sqft patio space with outdoor speakers, pre-wired for TV, and an outdoor kitchen, you can cook under the stars while enjoying views of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, or the iconic Hollywood sign. Park your cars in the attached 2 car garage with a showroom like flooring and use your Uber and Lyft accounts to enjoy the many restaurants and Hollywood attractions within 6 miles of your front door. The unit picture might not be of the actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 have any available units?
733 Gramercy Place 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 have?
Some of 733 Gramercy Place 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
733 Gramercy Place 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 offers parking.
Does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 have a pool?
No, 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Gramercy Place 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

