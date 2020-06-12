All apartments in Los Angeles
7315 Tampa Avenue

7315 Tampa Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7315 Tampa Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the back away from Tampa. This gorgeous unit is half of a duplex and features an open floor plan, 3 good sized bedrooms with 2 walk-in closets, laundry room on the second floor, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots more. Add a 2 car garage with direct access, a small private backyard and situated in a gated community. Sorry no pets allow and good credit is a must. Call Rene for open house schedule (818)414-6406

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7315 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
7315 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7315 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 7315 Tampa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7315 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7315 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7315 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7315 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7315 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7315 Tampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 7315 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7315 Tampa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7315 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 7315 Tampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7315 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7315 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7315 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7315 Tampa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
