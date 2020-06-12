7315 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the back away from Tampa. This gorgeous unit is half of a duplex and features an open floor plan, 3 good sized bedrooms with 2 walk-in closets, laundry room on the second floor, upgraded bathrooms and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots more. Add a 2 car garage with direct access, a small private backyard and situated in a gated community. Sorry no pets allow and good credit is a must. Call Rene for open house schedule (818)414-6406