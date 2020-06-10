All apartments in Los Angeles
7310 Summitrose Avenue

7310 Summitrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Summitrose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House with den - Stephanie will show this property on Monday, December 30th from 4:30pm - 5pm.

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath house with large den. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinets. Kitchen and bathroom floors are tiled and Hardwood like laminate floors in living room, bedrooms and den. Washer and dryer hookups. Two A/C wall units and heating unit installed in the living room and den. Fenced yard with covered patio area in the back yard. Detached garage. Plenty of parking in driveway. No pets allowed.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5170280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Summitrose Avenue have any available units?
7310 Summitrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Summitrose Avenue have?
Some of 7310 Summitrose Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Summitrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Summitrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Summitrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 Summitrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7310 Summitrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Summitrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 7310 Summitrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Summitrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Summitrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 7310 Summitrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Summitrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7310 Summitrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Summitrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Summitrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

