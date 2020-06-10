7310 Summitrose Avenue

Amenities

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath House with den - Stephanie will show this property on Monday, December 30th from 4:30pm - 5pm.



2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath house with large den. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and newer cabinets. Kitchen and bathroom floors are tiled and Hardwood like laminate floors in living room, bedrooms and den. Washer and dryer hookups. Two A/C wall units and heating unit installed in the living room and den. Fenced yard with covered patio area in the back yard. Detached garage. Plenty of parking in driveway. No pets allowed.



No Cats Allowed



