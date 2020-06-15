7309 FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

New price! Here is your chance to live near the entrance to Runyon Canyon in the heart of the Hollywood Hills! This stylish 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and waiting for you. The welcoming, open layout includes a separate kitchen and dining area, as well as a large living room with plush sectional sofa ideal for entertaining and viewing the large flat screen TV. There is a half bathroom for guests, plus a spacious master bedroom suite with king sized bed, updated bathroom and ample closet space. Balcony overlooks pool and spa surrounded by a wall of mature trees, so you can enjoy a peaceful retreat while living just moments from great restaurants, theaters, and nightlife in Hollywood and West Hollywood. Also conveniently located nearby the Metro Red Line at Hollywood & Highland. Unit comes with one assigned parking spot in gated garage and laundry in building.