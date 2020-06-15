All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7309 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:10 AM

7309 FRANKLIN Avenue

7309 Franklin Avenue · (323) 667-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7309 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
New price! Here is your chance to live near the entrance to Runyon Canyon in the heart of the Hollywood Hills! This stylish 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo is fully furnished and waiting for you. The welcoming, open layout includes a separate kitchen and dining area, as well as a large living room with plush sectional sofa ideal for entertaining and viewing the large flat screen TV. There is a half bathroom for guests, plus a spacious master bedroom suite with king sized bed, updated bathroom and ample closet space. Balcony overlooks pool and spa surrounded by a wall of mature trees, so you can enjoy a peaceful retreat while living just moments from great restaurants, theaters, and nightlife in Hollywood and West Hollywood. Also conveniently located nearby the Metro Red Line at Hollywood & Highland. Unit comes with one assigned parking spot in gated garage and laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7309 FRANKLIN Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7309 FRANKLIN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7309 FRANKLIN Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity